Visitors expected from far and wide for this weekend’s epic East Preston Christmas Tree Festival

The dazzling event supports the Friends of St Mary’s East Preston’s Iconic Church (EPIC) appeal, which aims to raise £100,000 to help fund essential maintenance and repairs to the oldest working building in the village.The children from East Preston Infant School and East Preston Junior School will be singing at the festival on Friday, and the Grand Draw will be made on Sunday afternoon during the carol service, to discover who has won some amazing raffle prizes.As well as the chance to wend your way through an indoor winter wooded wonderland, you can also enjoy a cup of tea, a slice of cake and even a delicious light lunch in the pop-up café in the Spire Room alongside the church.St Mary’s vicar, Revd Andrew Perry, said, “Local businesses and organisations have decorated the trees in some absolutely incredible ways! Whether you’ve been to our fabulous Christmas Tree festivals before, or this might be your first, we think you’ll be amazed by what you see. Please come along and step into Christmas in a special and very welcoming place."