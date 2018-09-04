Visitors fought against wind and rain to attend picnic at Farleys Garden

Picnic goers battled through wind and rain to this years ‘Surrealist Picnic’ in Farleys Garden.

The picnic was held over the bank holiday on August 26, which did not bring the sunshine along, but despite the weather visitors gathered in the sculpture garden; a beautiful, natural setting which benefits from views of the South Downs.

Surreal dressing up was encouraged and was enthusiastically embraced by those who arrived to picnic the evening away adorned in amazing costumes and spectacular homages to surrealism.

Organisers said the huge marquee and gazebos which had been erected in the garden could not withhold the persistent beating down of the unsociable elements which managed to permeate the garden structures.

In the end the conditions meant that the picnic be held indoors in Farleys Gallery.

Event organisers said the wonderful spirit of cooperative visitors, ensured the cushions, blankets, tables and chairs became surrounded by art which was enjoyed by the diners.

The Hot Club of Jevington also played toe tapping gypsy jazz for the first two hours of the picnic.

It was said that laughter and conversation filled the gallery while friends enjoyed their feasts.

Jonathan Bailey’s Jazz Quartet played the second set and visitors managed to find room to dance along to the joyful melodies that swirled around the old Sussex barn turned gallery space. On offer to picnic attendees were summer pudding breasts, parsley ice and marshmallow Coca Cola ice cream.

A spokesman for the event said: “Even with the horrendous weather conditions, the Farleys second annual Surrealist Picnic was a very happy success.

“In some ways, possibly even more perfectly surreal. Not only did the picnic provide a fun occasion for people to engage in imaginative play, to dress up, eat and dance; it was a testament to the indomitable human spirit.”

Farleys House and Gallery’s third annual ‘Surrealist Picnic’ will be held on Sunday, August 25 2019, come rain or shine.

For more information visit: farleyhouseandgallery.co.uk