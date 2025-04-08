Visitors to High and Over near Seaford can now see it really is High and Over

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The beauty spot high on Downland before it dips down to the Cuckmere Valley and Alfriston has been cleared of vegetation. Now the viewpoint, and its memorial to William Rees Jefferys, is completely clear providing a stunning vista north, south and east.

William Rees Jefferys played a crucial role in shaping the design and functionality of roads and highways in the UK. He was instrumental in establishing road numbers (M1, M2, A1, A2) and proposed the concept of an orbital road around London (the M25.) He also advocated the use of tarmac as the best material for road surfaces.

Part of his vision included creating safe spots for travellers to pull over and enjoy breathtaking views. He funded more than 70 of these roadside rests throughout the UK including High and Over. Among them the monument at High and Over stands as the largest and most significant plaque put up by Jefferys.

Seaford Town Council sought approval from Natural England as the site lies within a Site of Special Scientific Interest.

High and Over

Now the Town Council is continuing to look into ways to enhance and protect this much-loved area of Seaford and the next stage in the project will focus on improving the pathway further down the hill.

Deputy Mayor of Seaford and Chair of Community Services Committee, Cllr Maggie Wearmouth said: "Seaford Residents are so lucky to live in such a beautiful part of the country but we must never take such beauty for granted. Taking time out to appreciate nature is important for everyone. The Town Council takes is responsibility very seriously and is working hard with partner agencies to preserve and enhance ou rnatural environment and its biodiversity."

