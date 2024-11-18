Vital homelessness prevention service at risk from council funding cuts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

BHT Sussex’s East Sussex Floating Support Service, which last year worked with 5,497 people and prevented 1,342 households from becoming homeless, is at risk. East Sussex County Council need to make savings of £55 million in the next financial year and the service is facing a proposed funding cut of 88%, or £4.5 million per year. This would have a significant impact on the local community.

BHT Sussex has run the East Sussex Floating Support Service for the past 3 years, supporting families and single people who are facing a range of housing-related issues. They support people who are at imminent risk of homelessness or who need to move to more secure accommodation, as well as those who require support to remain in their current accommodation. They help people who need support regarding domestic abuse, harassment and hate crime, people who need to claim benefits that they are entitled to, and people who need to reduce debt that is putting their housing at risk.

The proposed funding cut is currently being consulted on. Clients and former clients of the service, East Sussex residents, partner agencies, and service staff can respond to the proposal, and make their views known, via a consultation survey. BHT Sussex is asking as many people as possible who are interested in protecting this service to complete the survey before 28 November, when the consultation will close. The final decision on funding will be made by Councillors in February 2025. More details and the survey link can be found here: https://consultation.eastsussex.gov.uk/adult-social-care/floating-support-service/.

Nikki Homewood, Director of Advice and Support Services at BHT Sussex, said:

“If these cuts go ahead, many more people will become homeless. The people we support are vulnerable, from individuals living with long-term illness or mental health problems, to families living in unsuitable accommodation, to older people who are frail or living with dementia.

“With the ongoing cost-of-living crisis and record numbers of people living in temporary accommodation, homelessness prevention services like ours are needed more than ever. Please help us protect this essential service by taking part in the consultation.”