Voluntary Action Arun and Chichester launches annual impact report

More than 70 people attended the VAAC Annual General Meeting recently at the Boxgrove Village Hall and were treated to thought provoking readings from members of The Spoken Word from Chichester and inspiring songs from The Cancer United Choir.

Following the welcome, introductions and reflections on an impressive year’s activity, Chair of VAAC, Sue Holmes handed over to CEO Jackie Sumner who announced the launch of their ‘hot off the press’ Annual Impact Report which not only sets out their Strategic Plan for 2022-2025 but goes into more depth about Volunteering, Training, Community Engagement and Partnerships.

Jackie spent some time thanking all of the voluntary sector members present on the day and emphasised the extremely important role that they played in today’s society asking them to ‘imagine for a minute what kind of world we would live in without people like you’ which was very poignant, especially in the times we live in right now.

There are lots of interesting facts in the report. For example, did you know that 3,008 volunteers were supported throughout the year; an increase of 29% year on year? Or that 143 training events or courses were held? Also, 20 new strategic partnerships were forged and 774 volunteers were placed with local community organisations.

A packed house of Community Groups and Charities

Little wonder that both Sue and Jackie heaped praises upon the hard-working VAAC team.

VAAC Treasurer, Simon Ritson gave a detailed explanation of the accounts and said that ‘whilst VAAC was currently in good shape, the voluntary sector funding is becoming much harder to secure and that this won’t change for the foreseeable future’. He also announced that after nearly 15 years in his position, he was to stand down. He was duly thanked for his outstanding service and commitment by the Board.