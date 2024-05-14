Vote For The Flood House
and live on Freeview channel 276
But as well as being fun to build, the Flood House has been designed to help teach children and adults about the dangers of flooding, and how to reduce its impact.
Commissioned by the Eastbourne and Polegate-based Blue Heart project, the kit creates a building with one side depicting a flooded house and the other showing how a flood resilient house could look. The set demonstrates how flood resilient design can make all the difference in protecting homes from the elements.Necessary given that 1 in 4 homes in the UK is at risk of flooding.
But in order to get the Flood House on shelves, its designers need your vote to persuade LEGO Ideas to turn the design into a real-life kit.
Flood House designer, Dr Ed Barsley of The Environmental Design Studio (TEDS), explained more: “The house is actually two terrace houses back to back, one is a house that’s suffered from flooding while the other shows how Property Flood Resilience (PFR) measures can really help to reduce the impacts on the building and family. You’ll spot flood barriers, raised fuse boxes and a wide variety of flood resilience measures that can minimise flood damage and speed up flood recovery.
“I’d love your help in bringing these designs to life. If you can, head to the LEGO ideas page and vote for the Flood House: https://ideas.lego.com/projects/33147cdb-fb79-40eb-927a-d41022406cb8. Every vote really helps turn this educational and fun tool into a reality.”