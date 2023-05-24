VounteersWeek intergenerational community event: Hove care company and school collaborate

A local home care company is next month hosting the first in a series of intergenerational community events in Hove, coinciding with the culmination of Volunteers Week. Home Instead Brighton, Hove & Shoreham has invited volunteers from Blatchington Mill School to join older participants for its ‘Tea & Something Lovely’ event to be held at Bishop Hannington Church Centre, 2-4pm, Thursday June 8.

Client of Home Instead with DESS at Tea & Something Lovely Event

Volunteers are active at the heart of every UK community. Volunteers’ Week June 1-7 celebrates and recognises their efforts and all they contribute to our local communities, the voluntary sector and society which has never been more important.

Home Instead Brighton, Hove and Shoreham has been running its Tea & Something Lovely events since September 2021. The free community event offers tea, cake, entertainment, and time to chat. It is open to people of all abilities and is fully accessible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite an increasing ageing population, unfortunately age segregation is rife throughout the UK according to the Intergenerational Foundation (2016). This is most pronounced in cities, where just 5% of children have neighbours aged 65+.

Client of Home Instead with DESS at Tea & Something Lovely Event

There are many benefits to bringing the generations together, including greater community involvement and a sense of belonging. Greater interaction between old and young can help boost confidence, skills and opportunities, whilst changing negative attitudes towards ageing (United for All Ages, 2019). And, according to Age UK (2018), older people engaging with the young can help decrease loneliness, delay mental decline, promote mobility, and reduce risk of disease. For the young, engaging with the older generations can help language development, improve reading age, and increase social skills.

Reflecting the school’s values of, 'Involvement, Achievement, Care', the young volunteers from Year 10 at Blatchington Mill School, aged 14-15, will be on hand to help at Home Instead’s June event.

Kate Claydon, Headteacher at Blatchington Mill School said: "We are delighted that our students have been invited to participate in this event. We know how important it is for our young people to develop the skills of empathy, understanding and listening to others and we think this will be an excellent opportunity for them to learn from people in different generations to them."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liz Brackley, owner of Home Instead Brighton, Hove and Shoreham, said: “It’s our mission at Home Instead to change the face of ageing, and our intergenerational events will play an important role in that, encouraging local school students to get involved with our Clients and other older people in Brighton and Hove. We’re delighted to be able to provide opportunities like this for the benefit our Clients and others in the wider community.”

Client of Home Instead with DESS at Tea & Something Lovely Event

The intergenerational ‘Tea & Something Lovely’ event will be run in partnership with Dementia Singing Experience, Sussex (DSES), who will bring out participants’ creativity with collage and crafting. The registered charity takes structured and interactive singing, activity and craft sessions into community venues, supporting those living with dementia and offering respite opportunities for carers.