Wadhurst residents evacuated from retirement homes on New Year’s Day after fire breaks out

Twenty-six retirement living residents were evacuated from their homes on New Year’s Day after a fire broke out.

Firefighters from Wadhurst, Burwash, Crowborough and Lewes were called to the fire at Fazan Court in Snape View, Wadhurst, at just after 1am on Wednesday (January 1).

A spokesman for East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “The fire emanated from an electrical cupboard. Everyone was evacuated. Crews then carried out Home Safety Visits to all properties.”

Wealden District Council confirmed 11 people had to be given temporary accommodation following the incident.

A spokesman said: “A power failure in Wealden District Council’s Fazan Court, retirement living court in Wadhurst, led to 11 having to be given temporary accommodation on New Year’s Day.

“The power outage was caused by a small electrical fire in a first floor cupboard.

Fazan Court in Wadhurst. Picture: Google Street View

“East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service attended the scene in the early hours of New Year’s Day and quickly dealt with the incident. There was no need to evacuate the building.

“However, as it became clear in the morning that the electricity supply could not be re-connected that day, arrangements were made to find alternative accommodation for 11 residents.

“Wealden District Council staff were mobilised to set up a rest centre for the day at Uckfield Civic Hall. Temporary overnight accommodation was then found for the resident who needed it.

“The residents began returning to their homes on Friday, January 3, after appropriate maintenance had taken place.

“The council would like to thank everyone who helped with offers of temporary accommodation, Uckfield Town Council the British Red Cross, and Domino’s Pizza who provided refreshments.”

Trevor Scott, chief executive for Wealden District Council, praised the emergency services on Twitter.

He said: “Not the start to 2020 we’d planned! A fire this morning led to 26 retirement living residents being evacuated!

“Huge thanks to Wealden District Council, Uckfield Town Council, East Sussex County Council and British Red Cross for the brilliant 24/7 emergency response and Domino’s in Uckfield for free pizza!

“Big thanks to East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service for their brilliant response to a fire at one of our retirement living properties in Wadhurst this morning and for their support in helping evacuate residents and making sure everyone was safe.”