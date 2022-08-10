Walberton fire: Care home residents evacuated due to blaze

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

WSFRS said the blaze broke out in Yapton Lane at around 5pm yesterday (Tuesday, August 9).

At around 7.30pm a spokesperson from the fire service said: “The fire has been brought under control, but firefighters remain on scene damping down ensuring there are no further hot spots.

The aftermath of the fire in Walberton. Picture from Eddie Mitchell

"A number of residents from a nearby care home were evacuated as a precaution, but have now safely returned to the property.

“Firefighters will remain on scene into the evening.

"The Met Office’s heatwave warning remains in place over the coming days, and the risk of wildfires will remain extremely high.