Walk on the wild side to see butterflies at their peak

Lewes District Green Party is organising a butterfly talk and walk around Knowlands Wood and Farm in Spithurst Road, Barcombe, with conservationist Nick Lear, who has made Knowlands into a haven for butterflies.

There will be two walks (at 12 noon and 2.30pm) on Saturday, June 30, when the butterflies should be at their peak.

With luck participants should get to see the beautiful White Admiral butterfly, as well as many other species.

There will be a maximum of 20 people on each walk, and tickets are available in advance from wegottickets (search ‘Knowlands’) or from Adrian Ross on 07968 185234 and cost £15 (£10 concessions).

Any profits will be shared between Lewes District Green Party and Butterfly Conservation. There will be some refreshments, and people are welcome to bring a picnic.

Knowlands Wood is 75 acres of old hornbeam, oak and mixed coppice which was acquired by Nick and Harriet Lear in the early 1980s. It had not been touched since the Second World War and was a uniform dark canopy, largely without birds or flowers.

Now it is home to a wealth of bird life, flowers, deer and other flora and fauna which were not there before. This has been achieved by coppicing and making open areas and rides.