Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
23 hours ago Additional flight to evacuate Britons from Sudan today
47 minutes ago Tributes paid to singer Gordon Lightfoot following death
2 hours ago Marks &Spencer to close stores in May - full list of closures
2 hours ago HMV to reopen original flagship store after four year closure
3 hours ago Müller recall Cadbury desserts because of Listeria contamination
23 hours ago Nurses strike continues: Major disruption for NHS services in England

Walk the Hailsham Heritage Trail this spring and summer

Residents and visitors to Hailsham can learn more about the town's heritage and historical significance by walking the Hailsham Heritage Trail, a perfect activity for the spring and summer months.

By Terry HallContributor
Published 2nd May 2023, 10:08 BST
Updated 2nd May 2023, 10:09 BST

In partnership with local historian Paul Endersby, principal writer of the Hailsham Heritage Trail guide, a range of buildings and other locations of interest of historical importance were identified by the Town Council, the majority of which have been included in the Trail which was launched in 2012.

The guide includes historical photos and a description of each of the 27 buildings and locations of interest that make up the Hailsham Heritage Trail. The map itself directs people around the town centre and its outskirts visiting such sites as ‘The Stone’, a Grade II listed building, originally built in the 1320s and probably the oldest house in the town and Hailsham Parish Church (formerly St Mary’s Parish Church), a Grade I listed building dating back to the early 15th century.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Trail also covers the ‘Fleur de Lys/Inglenook’ in Market Street – which was originally built in the reign of Elizabeth I (1542) as part of the original hostelry of the town and ‘Cortlandt’ in George Street, a Grade II listed building originally occupied by American Philip van Cortlandt who fought on the British side in the American War of Independence, before ceasing to be a residence in 1932 when it was bought by the then Hailsham Rural District Council for use as offices.

Most Popular

Other sites of interest include the Old Court House, Hailsham Pavilion, Wellington Lodge, the old Village School and the site of the former Hailsham Railway Station.

Copies of the Hailsham Heritage Map & Guide are available for members of the public to purchase (cost £2) at the Town Council offices in Market Street. Interactive copies of the Trail can be downloaded from the Hailsham Town & Shopping Guide, details of which can be found at hailshamforward.co.uk.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Despite the rapid growth in the town over recent years, Hailsham retains much of its historical past," said Deputy Town Clerk and Business Enterprise Manager, Mickey Caira. "The Trail offers an excellent insight into the town’s rich and eventful history, presenting the wide variety of things to see and do around the town that are of historical importance, whilst encouraging visitors to spend more time in the town when they visit."

"I hope the heritage trail will be enjoyed and well-used by people in years to come."

Related topics:HailshamResidentsTown CouncilGrade II