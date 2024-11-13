Walking and cycling route open between Jury’s Gap, Lydd, and Kent boundary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Construction work has been completed to improve a stretch of National Cycle Network Route 2 between the outskirts of Jury’s Gap in Lydd and the East Sussex County boundary with Kent.

The improvements have widened and resurfaced the traffic-free active travel path adjacent to Lydd Road to make the route safer and more accessible.

Fences and new bollards along the route have also been repaired and added.

The improvements will enable more people to enjoy the route, including those walking, scooting and cycling, and people using adapted cycles, mobility aids, wheelchairs and pushchairs.

The route during the construction phase

The newly resurfaced route is now a viable and sustainable alternative to travelling by car for local journeys and a route to enjoy the great outdoors during a visit to the area.

Sustrans, the charity making it easier for everyone to walk, wheel and cycle, delivered the project through its Paths for Everyone programme to enhance the National Cycle Network.

It is funded by the Department for Transport.

Sarah Leeming, Regional Director for England South at Sustrans said: “It’s great to see these long-awaited improvements completed and the route open for everyone to enjoy. It’s so important that active travel routes are accessible for everyone, and that they are up to a good standard and safe so we can all enjoy spending time being active in the great outdoors.”