Want to become a Hailsham town councillor? Nomination packs available

Nomination packs for the forthcoming Hailsham parish/town councillor elections are now available to collect from the Town Council offices in Market Street and Wealden District Council offices in Vicarage Lane.

Hailsham Town Council offices in Market Street

Anyone interested in playing a part in making decisions affecting Hailsham and who have some spare time to become more involved in the community are encouraged to consider becoming a town councillor and stand for election on Thursday May 4.

Town Clerk John Harrison, urging Hailsham residents who would like to voice their concerns in the community and represent local views and interests to stand for election as a town councillor at the May election said: "Becoming a town councillor is very rewarding and it means you can make a real difference to the quality of people’s lives locally. Special qualifications are not a pre-requisite, but it helps if you enjoy speaking with a wide range of people and you care about Hailsham and the issues facing local residents.

"Hailsham Town Council is active and involved in a number of aspects of community life. Collectively, we are responsible for decisions affecting a range of services to the community with an annual budget of more than £1,000,000.

"If you'd like to get involved in the local community and become a town councillor, this could be your chance to make a difference. Remember, standing for election isn't a difficult process - you just need to complete a nomination paper and make sure you deliver it on time."

Are you interested in becoming a Hailsham town councillor?

Perhaps the best way to find out about the role is to talk to the Town Clerk or an incumbent town council member. Contact details for individual ward councillors are available on the Town Council website and noticeboards. The Town Clerk can be contacted by calling 01323 841702 or by emailing [email protected]

Am I eligible to become a Hailsham town councillor?

Candidates for election must generally on the day of nomination be 18 years of age or over and registered to vote in the area or if you have lived, worked or owned property here for at least 12 months before the election. They must also be a British citizen, an eligible Commonwealth citizen or a citizen of any other member state of the European Union.

Candidates cannot stand for election if they are the subject of a bankruptcy restrictions order/interim order, been sentenced to a term of imprisonment of three months or more (including a suspended sentence) during the five years before polling day, or have been disqualified under the Representation of the People Act 1983 or under the Audit Commission Act 1998.

If you are in any doubt about whether you are eligible to stand as a town/parish councillor, you should contact the Electoral Commission.

What do Hailsham town councillors do?

Town councillors carry out three key areas of work for the local community:

1) Decision-making through attending Full Council and Committee meetings with other elected members, deciding which projects and activities to support, where budgeted money should be spent, how the Council's services should be delivered and what policy frameworks should be put in place;

2) Monitoring of the above decisions and making sure that such decisions lead to efficient and effective services for residents;

3) Getting involved with the local community as local representatives (both parishioners and the community sector/local authorities).

How do I become a candidate?

To stand as a candidate at the forthcoming election, a nomination paper and consent to nomination must be submitted. The nomination paper requires details of the candidate and a signature from two registered electors within the parish (one proposer, and one seconder).

Candidates can stand as an independent candidate or party candidate. Candidates for a registered political party must also have a certificate of authorisation and can either appoint an election agent to manage their election campaign or, alternatively, you can act as their own agent.

If you have any questions...

