Want to help out? Call for marshals to help with the Mid Sussex Marathon 2023

The Mid Sussex Marathon takes place over three days, from Saturday April 29 to Monday May 1, and in its 12th successive year is a popular community sporting event.​​A volunteer marshal's role is varied and can include directing runners along routes. Includes: Monitoring crowd movement and activity. Being aware of the location of car parks, first aid and other important points. Responding to directions from the police and emergency services, or marshal supervisors. Marshalling car parks. Manning water stations. And of course, cheer on and encourage the runners - a very important part of volunteering! ​Who can help? Everyone is welcome. From students looking for volunteering opportunities (great to include on a cv), those looking for event work experience or who simply enjoy giving up some of their time for a community sports event. All volunteers will be given a full brief, volunteer T-shirt and refreshments.​Simon Adby, Managing Director of AHS Wellbeing said:“We always need volunteers for this fantastic community event. No previous experience is required, all it takes is a positive attitude, the desire to help others and enthusiasm. It would be great to see both old and new faces at this year's event.” ​Those who can help on any day between 9am-1pm will find more information about volunteering, and an application form on the Mid Sussex Marathon website. Simply sign up, show up, and have fun! Visit midsussexmarathon.co.uk/become-a-volunteer/