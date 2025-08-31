War hero Odette remembered in West Sussex performances

The true story of World War Two SOE heroine Odette Hallowes is the inspiration for the new play A Little Green Leaf which heads to West Sussex. After the premiere in London on August 27, the play is touring to Bosham, where Odette's youngest daughter Marianne lived for 32 years, as well as to Tangmere Aviation Museum, where Peter Churchill's ashes are buried.

Directed by Barbara Poggemiller, it features Will Carr and Kathleen O’Reilly, presented in partnership with Odette Hallowes’ family, who have invited the company to bring her story to life on UK stages. The one-act play comes from Canadian theatre company Tumbleweeds Theatre from Victoria, BC.

Blending intimate storytelling, puppetry and shadow work in a black box medium, A Little Green Leaf illuminates a story of resistance, survival and the power of hope. The tour is designed to spark conversations around peace, gender equity, and women’s wartime contributions and each performance will be followed by a Q&A session, says Canadian playwright and producer Kimberley Denness-Thomas: “This is more than a play. It's a tribute, a conversation and a bridge between

generations.

“After surviving nearly two years in Nazi captivity and at Ravensbruck Concentration Camp, SOE agent Odette Hallowes is unexpectedly freed by her captor SS Commandant Fritz Suhren, who hopes to use her to negotiate his surrender. At the American front lines, Odette exposes him as a war criminal and hands him over to the Allies, seizing his pistol in the process.

“Sitting in Suhren's SS-issued convertible under the night sky, she convinces Captain Edward Bonner to let her stay outside a little longer, distracting him with the extraordinary story of her life—and how a Little Green Leaf saved her in her darkest moment.

“Odette is secretly after the papers Suhren has hidden in the car, hoping to secure vital evidence for the British. Over the course of the night, a bond forms between the resilient Odette and the war-weary Eddie, who was at the liberation of Buchenwald in the weeks prior to meeting Odette. He is grappling with his own ability to find hope in the bleakness of what Fascism has shown itself to have done. Odette becomes that light for him over the course of their conversation as they share a rare moment of peace amidst the shadows of war.”

Performance dates include: Bosham Village Hall, Bosham, September 3; Tangmere Military Aviation Museum, September 4 and 5. Tickets at www.alittlegreenleaf.com.