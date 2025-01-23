War-time Worthing inspires new novel by Susan Buttenwieser

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A fictional town based on Worthing features in Junction of Earth and Sky (Manilla Press, £16.99, available from Amazon and Waterstones) – the work of Susan Buttenwieser.

Susan, aged 59, is based in New York City, but spends a lot of time in Worthing.

“Junction of Earth and Sky is about Alice raising her granddaughter Marnie and it flips around in time, back to the summer of 1940, during World War Two, when Alice was 14 and living in a fictional town based on Worthing, right before being evacuated to Nottinghamshire. It also flips forwards to Marnie’s troubled young adulthood in the 1990s when she is living out of her boyfriend’s car, stealing and dealing heroin in southern New England. Marnie’s parents were both alcoholics so Alice was her primary care-giver when she was growing up during the 1970s and 1980s in Rhode Island.

“The bond between Alice and Marnie is at the heart of the novel. It’s modelled on my daughters’ deep connection with their grandmothers as well as my relationship with mine. Even though my grandmother died decades ago, she still is such a huge source of inspiration. These relationships were very much in my thoughts as I worked on the novel.

“I hope Junction of Earth and Sky will appeal to people who enjoy historical fiction as well as people who generally gravitate towards contemporary, realistic fiction. It’s also very much the story of regular people and their place in history and how something that happens to one person can ripple across an entire family.”

Susan explained: “My in-laws’ stories about growing up in Worthing during World War Two inspired me to write Junction of Earth and Sky, especially my mother-in-law’s experiences of being evacuated to Nottinghamshire. I went with her to see the town where she had been sent about 20 years ago, and that’s when I first thought about trying to write something. It felt so daunting to try to tackle the subject, but I also couldn’t stop thinking about it, especially since my oldest daughter was five at the time, the same age that my mother-in-law had been when she was evacuated.

“I started by doing a lot of research at the Worthing Library, looking through old issues of local publications from World War Two, reading everything I could find about what everyday life was like for civilians in Worthing during the war as well as information about evacuated children. I also did research at the Imperial War Museum in London. I interviewed my in-laws and other family members about their wartime experiences. My father-in-law was ten when World War Two started and he stayed in Worthing for the duration of the war. He has amazing stories about watching dog fights in the sky with his friends, rushing to see German planes after they’d been shot down, houses that had been bombed, playing with real guns and bombs and bullets and swords that were readily available, which helped me visualise and feel what life in Worthing was like from a child’s point of view.”

Susan added: “This is my debut novel but I have also published a collection of short stories, We Were Lucky With the Rain (Four Way Books, US) in 2020. And I am currently working on a novel and a short story collection.

“I think my love of writing originated with my childhood love of reading and books. And I first started writing in high school, but really that was just a lot of bad poetry penned late at night while listening to loud music. I took my first real writing classes at university where we workshopped our short stories each week and learned about literary techniques and craft, and from then on I was hooked. Still, it took a very long time for me to have the confidence to really devote the proper amount of focus on fiction writing that it requires.”