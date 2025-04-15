Warehouse plan for Mayfield needs scrutiny, says councillor

By Susan King
Contributor
Published 15th Apr 2025, 11:46 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2025, 12:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A scheme to demolish existing buildings, construct a new warehouse and enlarge a car park should be scrutinised in detail by members of Wealden's Planning Committee North, a councillor says.

Windmill Feeds, which currently operates out of premises at Cross in Hand, Uckfield, Crowborough and East Peckham, has lodged an application with Wealden District Council to centralise its operation at a new site in Mayfield.

But Wealden's district councillor for Mayfield, Dr Brian Redman explained that although East Sussex Highways teams have approved the proposal, he believes it requires 'very close examination' by Wealden's planning committee. He said the A267 is narrow at this point and there are fears HGVs will have to cross the centre line to access the site.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The company's agent says the scheme will provide 'significant local rural employment.' At present its turnover is £4.5m per annum. Windmill Feeds supplies farm and domestic animal feeds (including equestrian) to trade and private customers.

Wellbrook HillWellbrook Hill
Wellbrook Hill

But objectors say the site, formerly occupied by House of Plants, is on Wellbrook Hill, a dangerous stretch of the A267, which has already seen several serious road traffic crashes (including one fatal.) They point out the highway at this point is narrow and access to the warehouse is between two bends.

Also there would be a problem for HGVs leaving and arriving at the site as their width and bulk would make it necessary to cross onto the opposite carriageway in order to navigate the entrance.

Mayfield Parish Council's planning committee objected to the proposal. They said the number of vehicles heading to and from the site, 15-20 as quoted in the applicants' statement, would be exceeded. They believe the changes will result in a large and intrusive 'industrial building' (7.1 metres in height) which is directly opposite an existing house. Householders have already objected. It would, they state, become a 'blot on the landscape.' The Council is already working towards reducing the speed limit on this stretch of road.

However applicants feel the application is sustainable, 'makes sense' in terms of reducing number of sites.

Susan King

Senior Reporter

Sussex Express

Mobile 07976 800 195

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice