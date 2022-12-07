At least three Midhurst venues are offering ‘warm spaces’ for residents over the winter.

With access to free Wifi and a place to access heating during the cold winter months, three Midhurst venues have teamed up with Midhurst Town Council to give those struggling access to heating and a warm welcome.

The Grange Leisure Centre in Bepton Road is open Monday to Friday from 7am to 10pm, 7.30am to 5pm on Saturdays, and 9am to 5pm on Sunday.

The Olive and Vine in North Street will be open from 10am to 11pm seven days a week.

Café Verdi in North Street will be open from 9am to 4pm bit will be closed on Wednesdays.