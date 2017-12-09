Warm tributes paid to inspirational mother and fundraiser

Tributes have flooded in following the death of Jane Brooks this week.

Jane passed away in St Wilfrid’s Hospice on Thursday morning following a long battle with cancer.

She was surrounded by her family, husband Fraser and son Oliver.

The manager at Eastbourne Rugby Club in Park Avenue, Jane has been described an inspirational woman who touched the lives of everyone she met with her fun sense of humour and compassion.

She had fought breast cancer for a number of years but was diagnosed with terminal cancer some months ago.

Despite the diagnosis, Jane continued to work and was determined to live life to the full.

Jane Brooks

She was the driving force behind You Raise Me Up, the Willingdon based charity which she set up with her family following the death of her daughter Megan just days before her 18th birthday in May 2011.

The charity raises thousands of pounds each year and has provided emotional, financial and practical support for families who lose their children unexpectedly.

Jane also recently oversaw the expansion and relocation of the You Raise Me Up cafe and centre in Polegate High Street.

She was also hugely popular at Eastbourne Rugby Club, where she ran the catering franchise and organised club events and Fraser is the chairman.

Eastbourne RFC’s Steve Snell said this week Jane was an inspirational lady and mum of the club.

“To find the right or appropriate words is impossible,” said Steve.

“Jane was an inspiration who helped and touched so many, changed and shaped the future of this amazing club, always put others first, had such a positive attitude and was loved by so many.

“We will miss her beaming smile that could brighten any room and cheeky banter that made us all laugh.

“Thank you Jane for looking after us, organising the many events and just being you. We have been blessed to have you in our lives.

“Our thoughts and support are with Fraser, Ollie, Jane’s parents, Gill and John and family.”

A date for the celebration of Jane’s life has not yet been set.