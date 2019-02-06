Warning over bogus callers claiming to be working on Polegate traffic lights

East Sussex Highways is warning residents to be aware of bogus callers going door to door in Polegate claiming to be working on the broken traffic lights.

Highways says it has received reports of men calling door to door in town, claiming to work for its sub-contractors at the crossroads in Eastbourne Road at its junction with Wannock Road.

Works start to fix Polegate traffic lights

A spokesperson said, “Please be advised these men are not associated with East Sussex Highways, and our sub-contractors do not call door-to-door.”

The traffic lights were rendered out of action when a car struck the controller box on January 16.

Temporary traffic lights were put up in their place and now contractors are working on replacing the permanent lights with a new set.

The traffic lights controller was destroyed

This work is expected to be completed by February 17.