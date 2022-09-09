Warning over 'vicious wasps' in Horsham area

People are being urged to be careful and stay away from Forge Way, Billingshurst, because of a wasps’ nest in the area.

The council says that a number of people have been stung.

A spokesperson said: “The site is near local schools – The Weald School and Billingshurst Primary School – and unfortunately children and adults have been stung.”

A council environmental health team has treated the site and blocked it off. “But,” said the spokesperson, “We are asking everyone to please stay well away.”

He added: “These wasps are particularly vicious and stinging everyone who walks past, which puts people with allergies at particular risk.”

Wasps make their nests from chewed wood pulp and saliva and usually build them in sheltered spots with easy access to the outside.