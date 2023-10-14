Wartime ‘call-up’ to Salvation Army aged 3 for Euphonium player Jim. 81 years on, he's still going.

Eastbourne resident James (Jim) Woodgate was born a week after war broke out in 1939. He relates that at the age of just 3, someone from the Salvation Army came to the house to ask his parents if they would like him to attend their Sunday School. In a telling sign of the times, they pointed out that the school benefitted from a bomb shelter and was “quite safe”.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

His parents’ decision to send him was to have a profound influence on his life. As Jim says, “I did go, and after the war ended, they introduced me to playing the cornet. In time I was ready to play in the Young People's [Salvation Army] Band”. His journey through the ranks started at around the age of 9 when he became a Junior Soldier; then while attending Bourne school in Eastbourne, he enrolled as a Senior Soldier at 15. Later that year Jim became a member of the Royal Artillery Band Boys Troop at Woolwich – ideal preparation for subsequently joining the armed forces and (by this time playing the euphonium) the prestigious Royal Artillery Mounted Band (a favourite of Queen Victoria). Jim explains the reason for the change of instruments like this: - “All Royal Artillery Bands (there were four of them) always had the bass players in the front and as I was only 5 feet tall, I was put on euphonium”. When Jim met the Queen at an anniversary celebration of the Royal Military School of Music, Jim recalls “she gave me a smile, I think because we were the same size”!

On leaving the Army in 1966, Jim went into the NHS, initially with the Kent Ambulance Service before getting married and transferring to Eastbourne, in what became the East Sussex Ambulance Service. Paramedics didn't come about until much later Jim explains; in those days training was at Banstead Training School and Qualified Ambulancemen/women emerged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His love of music sustained however, and he joined the Royal British Legion band of Bexhill and Little Common, a band for whom he’s played for over 30 years, albeit with a break for a spell as Prison Chaplain at HMP Lewes – a role made possible by his Salvation Army roots.

Eastbourne's Salvation Army Citadel