Wartime ‘call-up’ to Salvation Army aged 3 for Euphonium player Jim. 81 years on, he's still going.
and live on Freeview channel 276
His parents’ decision to send him was to have a profound influence on his life. As Jim says, “I did go, and after the war ended, they introduced me to playing the cornet. In time I was ready to play in the Young People's [Salvation Army] Band”. His journey through the ranks started at around the age of 9 when he became a Junior Soldier; then while attending Bourne school in Eastbourne, he enrolled as a Senior Soldier at 15. Later that year Jim became a member of the Royal Artillery Band Boys Troop at Woolwich – ideal preparation for subsequently joining the armed forces and (by this time playing the euphonium) the prestigious Royal Artillery Mounted Band (a favourite of Queen Victoria). Jim explains the reason for the change of instruments like this: - “All Royal Artillery Bands (there were four of them) always had the bass players in the front and as I was only 5 feet tall, I was put on euphonium”. When Jim met the Queen at an anniversary celebration of the Royal Military School of Music, Jim recalls “she gave me a smile, I think because we were the same size”!
On leaving the Army in 1966, Jim went into the NHS, initially with the Kent Ambulance Service before getting married and transferring to Eastbourne, in what became the East Sussex Ambulance Service. Paramedics didn't come about until much later Jim explains; in those days training was at Banstead Training School and Qualified Ambulancemen/women emerged.
His love of music sustained however, and he joined the Royal British Legion band of Bexhill and Little Common, a band for whom he’s played for over 30 years, albeit with a break for a spell as Prison Chaplain at HMP Lewes – a role made possible by his Salvation Army roots.
Jim is back with the British Legion band now however and has been instrumental in arranging a public concert where the band will be performing, at the Salvation Army citadel, this October 14th at 7.30 pm. The programme includes an enticing blend of music from military marches, musicals and some pop classics – everything from the Dambusters march to the Sound of Music via some Baggy Trousers! Jim commented “nothing would give me more pleasure than seeing a packed hall” for the concert, with all ticket proceeds being split between the British Legion and the Salvation Army. Tickets are £5 and available on the door at the Salvation Army citadel, 141 Langley Road BN22 8AG. Doors open at 6.30pm.