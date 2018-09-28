Was this the nation’s first Macmillan coffee morning of the day?

A Macmillan Cancer Support coffee morning in Newhaven can perhaps lay claim to being the first of the day nationwide.

Lewes District Council’s in-house Waste Services’ Team was up bright and early to host the fund-raising event at 4.45am today (Friday, September 28).

Staff, and even former employees, from the council’s refuse, recycling, street and administration teams brought in home-made cakes to raise a staggering £400 in just under an hour.

The event, organised by Kevin Miller, was held at the Robinson Road Depot in Newhaven.

Cllr Paul Franklin, Cabinet Portfolio Holder for Waste and Recycling, said: “Surely this must have been the earliest coffee morning of the day! This was a great team effort and a fantastic result for charity.”