Washington crash: fire service responds to collision on road near Storrington in West Sussex
The West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said it was called to a report of a crash near Washington last night (Saturday, February 3).
The fire service confirmed the incident on X at 10pm.
A spokesperson for WSFRS said: “We are currently responding to a road traffic collision on the A283 in Washington, near Storrington. Two fire engines and a heavy rescue tender are in attendance. Please avoid the area and allow extra time for your journey.”
The road is now clear but it is not yet known whether anyone was injured. WSFRS has been approached for further comment.