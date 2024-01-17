WATCH: Blatchington mill on fire, drone footage shows firefighters battle the blaze at Sussex school
A Sussex school is on fire (Wednesday, January 17).
Incident response units, Sussex police, helicopters and firefighters were all at the scene of a suspected fire at Blatchington Mill secondary school Nevill Ave, Brighton and Hove, Hove BN3 7BW.
Lots of children were also at the scene along with parents. The parents looked particularly worried, with school children seemingly ‘not bothered’.
At first glace, smoke is covering the air making it very difficult to see. More updates to follow throughout this incident.