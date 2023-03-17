Watch footage from the scene as fire crews work to damp down a major fire at an historic Midhurst Hotel.

More than 30 people were evacuated when a huge fire broke out in the historic coaching inn yesterday morning (Thursday, March 16).

Fourteen fire crews were scrambled to tackle the fire but sadly much of the building has been destroyed.

Footage from the scene now shows as crews from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (WSFRS) damp down and residents gather to watch.

The Angel Inn in Midhurst has been destroyed in a fire

A spokesperson for WSFRS said this morning: “We expect to remain on site into this evening and overnight. Alternative accommodation has been provided for all of those impacted by the fire, and they are being provided with the necessary support by West Sussex County Council and its partners.

“We are obviously saddened at the loss of such a familiar landmark within the town and what this loss will mean to the local community.