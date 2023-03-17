More than 30 people were evacuated when a huge fire broke out in the historic coaching inn yesterday morning (Thursday, March 16).
Fourteen fire crews were scrambled to tackle the fire but sadly much of the building has been destroyed.
Footage from the scene now shows as crews from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (WSFRS) damp down and residents gather to watch.
A spokesperson for WSFRS said this morning: “We expect to remain on site into this evening and overnight. Alternative accommodation has been provided for all of those impacted by the fire, and they are being provided with the necessary support by West Sussex County Council and its partners.
“We are obviously saddened at the loss of such a familiar landmark within the town and what this loss will mean to the local community.
“North Street is anticipated to remain closed to traffic for the time being, with diversions put in place. Drivers are urged to continue to avoid the area where possible and adhere to all road closures if they must travel through it.”