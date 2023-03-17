Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
16 hours ago MPs believe TikTok breaches UK law - could be banned
2 hours ago Ann Summers boss Jacqueline Gold has died aged 62
2 hours ago Teacher strikes in England paused as union confirms government talks
4 hours ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host
5 hours ago Summer holiday travel warning as Passport Office set to strike
5 hours ago Nursing strikes 2023: Unions back pay offer - but it’s not over yet

WATCH: Fire crews damp down following Angel Inn inferno

Watch footage from the scene as fire crews work to damp down a major fire at an historic Midhurst Hotel.

By Joe Stack
Published 17th Mar 2023, 10:10 GMT
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 10:10 GMT

More than 30 people were evacuated when a huge fire broke out in the historic coaching inn yesterday morning (Thursday, March 16).

Fourteen fire crews were scrambled to tackle the fire but sadly much of the building has been destroyed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Footage from the scene now shows as crews from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (WSFRS) damp down and residents gather to watch.

Most Popular
The Angel Inn in Midhurst has been destroyed in a fire
The Angel Inn in Midhurst has been destroyed in a fire
The Angel Inn in Midhurst has been destroyed in a fire

A spokesperson for WSFRS said this morning: “We expect to remain on site into this evening and overnight. Alternative accommodation has been provided for all of those impacted by the fire, and they are being provided with the necessary support by West Sussex County Council and its partners.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We are obviously saddened at the loss of such a familiar landmark within the town and what this loss will mean to the local community.

North Street is anticipated to remain closed to traffic for the time being, with diversions put in place. Drivers are urged to continue to avoid the area where possible and adhere to all road closures if they must travel through it.”

DriversWest Sussex Fire and Rescue ServiceWest Sussex County CouncilNorth Street