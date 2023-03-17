Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
16 hours ago MPs believe TikTok breaches UK law - could be banned
2 hours ago Ann Summers boss Jacqueline Gold has died aged 62
2 hours ago Teacher strikes in England paused as union confirms government talks
4 hours ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host
5 hours ago Summer holiday travel warning as Passport Office set to strike
5 hours ago Nursing strikes 2023: Unions back pay offer - but it’s not over yet

WATCH: Restaurant owner speaks as community comes to terms with devastating fire at The Angel Inn in Midhurst

WATCH: Restaurant owner speaks as community comes to terms with devastating fire at The Angel Inn in Midhurst.

By Joe Stack
Published 17th Mar 2023, 12:38 GMT
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 12:39 GMT

A business owner in Midhurst has spoken to this newspaper following a devastating fire in North Street yesterday (Thursday, March 16).

Mimmo Frattini from REDH restaurant, Midhurst, described his feelings as the community comes to terms with what's happened.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

You can watch the video above.

Most Popular
Mimmo Frattini from REDH restaurant, Midhurst
Mimmo Frattini from REDH restaurant, Midhurst
Mimmo Frattini from REDH restaurant, Midhurst

Emergency services were scrambled to North Street at 1.08am yesterday (Thursday, March 16) after a fire broke out in the 400-year-old Angel Inn.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

More than thirty Ukrainian refugees had been staying at the hotel and a neighbouring business and residential flat was also completely destroyed.

The Midhurst community has rallied around all those affected by the blaze and now more than £7,000 has been raised to support the people who have been displaced and lost businesses.

Read More
Angel Inn inferno: Thousands raised for owners and residents of neighbouring sho...
MidhurstNorth StreetEmergency services