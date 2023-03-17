WATCH: Restaurant owner speaks as community comes to terms with devastating fire at The Angel Inn in Midhurst.

A business owner in Midhurst has spoken to this newspaper following a devastating fire in North Street yesterday (Thursday, March 16).

Mimmo Frattini from REDH restaurant, Midhurst, described his feelings as the community comes to terms with what's happened.

Mimmo Frattini from REDH restaurant, Midhurst

Emergency services were scrambled to North Street at 1.08am yesterday (Thursday, March 16) after a fire broke out in the 400-year-old Angel Inn.

More than thirty Ukrainian refugees had been staying at the hotel and a neighbouring business and residential flat was also completely destroyed.