WATCH: Restaurant owner speaks as community comes to terms with devastating fire at The Angel Inn in Midhurst.

A business owner in Midhurst has spoken to this newspaper following a devastating fire in North Street yesterday (Thursday, March 16).
Mimmo Frattini from REDH restaurant, Midhurst, described his feelings as the community comes to terms with what's happened.
Emergency services were scrambled to North Street at 1.08am yesterday (Thursday, March 16) after a fire broke out in the 400-year-old Angel Inn.
More than thirty Ukrainian refugees had been staying at the hotel and a neighbouring business and residential flat was also completely destroyed.
The Midhurst community has rallied around all those affected by the blaze and now more than £7,000 has been raised to support the people who have been displaced and lost businesses.