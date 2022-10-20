Watch the shocking moment a driver ploughs into three parked cars in Chichester
CCTV footage from a Chichester shop shows the shocking moment three parked cars were shunted down the road when a motorist drove into them.
CCTV in Dartagnan Menswear in North Street shows one car parked outside which rolls out of view as three more cars ploughed into it’s rear. The car at the back of the then drives out of view.
The incident happened at about 3.10pm yesterday afternoon (Wednesday, October 20).
The shop’s owner, Matt Horstead, told this newspaper he had been parked in front of the first car but thankfully drove off a mere 15 seconds before.
A social media post from the shop showed the clip of what it described as a ‘four car pile up outside the store’.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: ”Police responded to reports of a car colliding with parked vehicles in North Street, Chichester, around 3.25pm on Wednesday (October 19). No injuries were reported and recovery of the vehicles was arranged.”