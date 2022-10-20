CCTV in Dartagnan Menswear in North Street shows one car parked outside which rolls out of view as three more cars ploughed into it’s rear. The car at the back of the then drives out of view.

The incident happened at about 3.10pm yesterday afternoon (Wednesday, October 20).

The shop’s owner, Matt Horstead, told this newspaper he had been parked in front of the first car but thankfully drove off a mere 15 seconds before.

The incident happened outside Dartagnan Menswear in North Street yesterday afternoon

A social media post from the shop showed the clip of what it described as a ‘four car pile up outside the store’.