Watch this amazing animation of Seaford’s ‘ground-breaking’ health hub

A public exhibition about the proposal to develop a new health hub in Seaford was attended by 1,244 people.

The exhibition, which was held on January 29 and 30 at the Downs Leisure Centre, gave Seaford residents the opportunity to learn more about the proposal, ask questions and share their views. According to the feedback submitted by visitors at the events, the majority (78 per cent) of people felt that the exhibition helped them to understand what was being proposed for the new health facility.

Pictured at the exhibition ... from left, Dr Dan Elliot, Seaford Medical Practice; Cllr Liz Boorman, Lewes District Council; Dr Raj Chandarana, Old School Surgery; and Cllr Andy Smith, Leader of Lewes District Council

Those who were unable to attend can view the exhibition online and leave feedback until February 11 at lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/SeafordHealthHub

The next steps will be to look at the feedback in greater depth and to develop more detailed designs for scheme. Further work will be carried out on parking requirements, the provision of public transport and traffic management.

There will be an opportunity for the public to view and comment on the detailed plans before a planning application is submitted later this year.

The health hub has been proposed in response to Seaford’s growing population and increasing demands on the town’s GP services.

Old School Surgery and Seaford Medical Practice both urgently need more space and have been looking for some considerable time for alternative premises. The Downs Leisure Centre has been identified as the only suitable site in the town. Speaking on behalf of both GP practices, Dr Raj Chandarana from Old School Surgery said: “The move will enable us to meet the urgent current health needs of residents, provide for the future growth of Seaford and enable new services to be provided to the population of Seaford as an integrated care system.”

Councillor Andy Smith, Leader of Lewes District Council, said: “We were delighted with the turnout at the exhibition and are very grateful for the constructive feedback from Seaford residents. This is a ground-breaking scheme and will make a real difference to the future provision of healthcare in Seaford.”

For further information and updates please visit lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/SeafordHealthHub