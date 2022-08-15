Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents raised concerns about leaks in Hassocks, Haywards Heath and Lindfield ahead of South East Water’s hosepipe ban, which came in on Friday, August 12.

The temporary restrictions across large parts of Sussex mean customers cannot use hosepipes for watering their gardens, washing cars or filling pools.

The action has been taken to save water after a July in which the South East only saw eight per cent average rainfall for the month.

Works on Keymer Road in Hassocks on Monday morning, August 15

South East Water has apologised for the leaks and said they are scheduled to be fixed.

West Sussex County Councillor Sujan Wickremaratchi said on Tuesday, August 9: “If you look at Ashenground Road (Haywards Heath) the leak has been there over a month now.”

“The water’s seeping from underground and now it’s made a pothole and it’s becoming a pond,” he said, adding that cars driving through sometimes splash pedestrians.

“More than anything it’s just wasting water,” said Mr Wickremaratchi.

West Sussex County Councillor Sujan Wickremaratchi's photo of the leak on Ashenground Road, Haywards Heath

He said he had been reporting the issue for a month via West Sussex Highways who had been contacting South East Water.

Mr Wickremaratchi said he thought it was unfair for the company to prevent people from using hosepipes but not fix a leak quickly.

A reader emailed the Middy a photo last week showing leaking water on Lewes Road, Lindfield, saying it had been like that for days.

A Haywards Heath resident's photo of the leak on Ashenground Road, Haywards Heath

Hassocks residents reported leaks on Keymer Road on Friday, August 12.

Ben Hewes, distribution manager for South East Water, said: “We sorry that the leaks on Ashenground Road, Haywards Heath, and Lewes Road, Lindfield, are causing frustration and concern for residents with a hosepipe ban coming in.

“Technicians have visited the sites to assess the situation.

“Leaks are prioritised and planned in accordingly across our supply region, and while we do not want any leaks running, we have to work with local highways agencies to apply for the necessary permits.

A Lindfield resident's photo of the leak on Lewes Road, Lindfield

“Both leaks have been allocated to a repair team and are both scheduled to be fixed on 16 August.”

South East Water said on Friday that the Hassocks, leak was expected to be fixed by the end of the day.