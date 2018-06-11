Water pressure issue in Polegate

Residents in Polegate may notice a reduction in water pressure this week and possibly some discolouration as work to safeguard the quality of drinking water gets underway.

The process, known as flushing, is due to begin today (Monday) and involves directing water through the pipes quickly to draw sediment deposits – such as iron and manganese – out of the network.

It is part of South East Water’s ongoing maintenance programme.

Water mains are flushed from the company’s service reservoirs, which store fully treated drinking water, to the point at which they supply customers.

The water board’s Andrew Davin said, “While these naturally-occurring deposits are not harmful, they can cause temporary discoloured water.

“We appreciate customers may have concerns about the water used during the flushing process appearing to run to waste, but we only draw through our pipes as much as we need, and stop once we can see the whole system is running crystal clear as usual.

“Once the water reaches its journey’s end, the flushed water containing these deposits is directed into the drains to be recycled.

“During the work customers may notice a reduction in water pressure, and possibly some discolouration, but this is temporary and can be solved by running the kitchen tap until the water runs clear.

“To minimise the risk of any disruption, we usually avoid flushing between 6am and 8am, and 5pm and 10pm, when demand is highest.”

Customers can find out more at corporate.southeastwater.co.uk/polegatewest