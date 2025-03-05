Water restored to thousands of homes in East Sussex as burst pipe is fixed
A water mains pipe burst in Polegate on Wednesday (March 5), leaving about 8,000 homes without water.
Disruption was felt across Polegate, Willingdon, Eastbourne and Pevensey as South East Water ‘worked through the night’ to fix the issue. The pipe was repaired this morning and residents’ supplies are returning to normal.
Water restored to thousands of homes as burst pipe is fixed
Key Events
- South East Water said 'all customers should have their water supplies back'.
- Around 8,000 homes in Polegate and Eastbourne were affected by the outage.
- Eastbourne's MP has demanded ‘swift compensation’ for those who were without water this week.
Water supplies should be restored for all customers now, according to South East Water, but ‘some customers may experience cloudy or discoloured water’.
The company said: “The cloudiness is due to air in the water and will clear if left to stand. Discolouration can be resolved by running the kitchen tap for a few minutes until the water runs clear.”
Calls for compensation
Eastbourne MP Josh Babarinde has demanded ‘swift compensation’ for residents affected by the water outage.
Road sustained 'significant damage'
Wannock Road, in Polegate, will remain closed for repairs. South East Water said it is ‘working to reopen the road as quickly as possible’.
"All customers will have their water supplies back"
The latest update from South East Water reads: “The repairs to the burst main on Lancing Way, Polegate were successful and the network is returning to normal.
“All customers will have their water supplies back, because of this we will not be opening the bottled water stations.
“Following the repair work, some customers may experience cloudy or discoloured water. The cloudiness is due to air in the water and will clear if left to stand. Discolouration can be resolved by running the kitchen tap for a few minutes until the water runs clear.
“The road has sustained significant damage due to the burst and will be closed while we repair the road. We are working to reopen the road as quickly as possible.
“We would like to apologise once again to our customers for the inconvenience this has caused and thank them for their patience.”
The repair is complete
South East Water has confirmed that the repair to the pipe is complete.
A spokesperson said: “We are slowly returning the water to the pipework. This has to be done in a controlled way to prevent any further issues.
“It hopefully wont be too much longer until your supplies are fully restored. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”
South East Water said its teams are ‘working tirelessly’ to repair the burst, and this will ‘progress into the evening’. There is still no exact timeframe for when the company expects the issue to be fully resolved.
However, we’re hearing from many residents across Eastbourne that their water supply has been restored. Residents in Sovereign Harbour, St Anthony’s Hill, Pevensey and Westham have reported their water returning, but with low pressure.
Remember, there are two bottled water stations set up (at Eastbourne Borough Football Club and near Eastbourne Angling Club) and if you need support, you can call 0333 000 0002.
Another update from South East Water
The water company said it has received 49 ‘no water’ calls from customers today, and staff are ‘working closely’ with local MPs.
Incident Manager Matthew Dean said: “Our teams are working tirelessly to repair the burst, however this continues to be a complex situation, and work will progress into the evening.
“Our customer care team has now delivered bottled water to our customers on the Priority Services Register who are in most need.
“We are working closely with Josh Babarinde MP and James MacCleary MP to capture and address all customer feedback and concerns.
“The road closure and diversion remains in place while we complete the works and once again we apologise for the ongoing inconvenience caused to residents.”
New water station opens
South East Water have confirmed the opening of a second bottled water station.
The new station is located at Eastbourne Borough Football Club, Priory Lane, Langney, BN23 7QH.
This, and the station at Eastbourne Angling Club, will stay open until 9pm.
More photos from the scene
The latest on the bottled water stations
Here’s the latest on the bottled water stations, from South East Water’s Incident Manager Matthew Dean:
“We have listened to customer feedback regarding yesterday's bottled water station and attempted to open a bottled water station at the Langney Shopping Centre. Unfortunately due to congestion and for the safety of the customers and staff, we found this wasn’t a viable option.
“The bottled water station at Eastbourne Angling Club, Royal Parade BN22 7LA has reopened and will remain open until 9pm.
“We are working hard to secure a second location for a bottled water station and hope to confirm details very shortly.
“The road closure will remain in place while we complete the works and we apologise for the ongoing inconvenience caused to residents.
“Customers can sign up to get updates about this repair here:” https://aqualerter.southeastwater.co.uk/interruption/121837
Second water station in the works
Yesterday, South East Water said it had ‘listened to customer feedback’ and would be relocating the bottled water station at Eastbourne Angling Club.
As of this morning, this is the only water station open to residents.
However, the company has confirmed it is ‘working hard to secure a second location’.
More on this as we get it.
'Small number of households' currently affected
South East Water has provided another update. Here’s the latest:
“Work is progressing to repair the burst main on Lancing Way, Polegate.
“The repair is extremely complex and is unfortunately taking longer than expected.
“The water that we have moved around our network has kept the majority of customers in supply, however there are still a small number of households who are experiencing no water or low pressure while we carry out the repairs.
“We have received 30 no water calls from customers this morning and we’re continuing to support these customers until their supplies have returned.
“Our customer care team continues to deliver bottled water to our customers on the Priority Services Register who are in most need.”
Bottled water station video
Staff are preparing the bottled water station for customers still affected by the outage.
Bottled water station reopens
The bottled water station has been reopened at Eastbourne Angling Club, Royal Parade, Eastbourne, BN22 7LA.
A spokesperson for South East Water said: “We are also continuing to support our customers on our priority services register with bottled water deliveries. For anyone needing support please call 0333 000 0002. “
School closure
Willingdon Community School has been forced to close again.
They said they have ‘done everything possible to keep the school running’.
A statement on Facebook reads: “We have now found ourselves in the same situation where the water supply is almost non-existent.
“We are sorry that we are having to make this decision, but we have no other option. “
Video from the scene
Our video from the scene shows staff working to repair the burst main.
Bottled water station to relocate
A bottled water station will open once again this morning. South East Water said it is ‘looking to relocate’ the station.
Incident Manager Matthew Dean said: “We’re preparing a bottled water station to open this morning as a precaution.
“We have listened to customer feedback regarding yesterday's bottled water station and are looking to relocate this. We will share the address and opening times as soon as possible.
A new update
South East Water have provided another update. Here’s the latest as of 8.35am.
South East Water’s Incident Manager, Matthew Dean said: “Work continues this morning to repair the burst main on Lancing Way, Polegate. Our teams worked overnight, but the repair is complex and required a deep excavation.
“We have moved water around our network to bring supplies back to the majority of our customers, however there may be some customers on higher grounds who are experiencing low pressure or no water during peak usage hours.
“Our customer care team has resumed delivering bottled water to our customers on the Priority Services Register who are in most need.
“While we continue to fix the burst pipe, a road closure will remain in place for the safety of the public and our workforce.
“You can sign up to get updates about this repair here: https://aqualerter.southeastwater.co.uk/interruption/121837
“We thank our customers for their patience and understanding whilst we carry out these repairs.”
