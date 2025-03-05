Water restored to thousands of homes as burst pipe is fixed

The latest update from South East Water reads: “The repairs to the burst main on Lancing Way, Polegate were successful and the network is returning to normal.

“All customers will have their water supplies back, because of this we will not be opening the bottled water stations.

“Following the repair work, some customers may experience cloudy or discoloured water. The cloudiness is due to air in the water and will clear if left to stand. Discolouration can be resolved by running the kitchen tap for a few minutes until the water runs clear.

“The road has sustained significant damage due to the burst and will be closed while we repair the road. We are working to reopen the road as quickly as possible.