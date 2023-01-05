WaterBear Music College Student Signs to Toolroom Records

Highly talented electronic musician and student at WaterBear the Brighton-based college of music, Nev Scott, has been signed by the iconic independent house music label, Toolroom Records.

Nev Scott

Highly talented electronic musician and student at WaterBear the college of music, Nev Scott, has been signed by the iconic independent house music label, Toolroom Records.

Nev, who is currently studying the two-year online Electronic Music & Business (EMB) BA (Hons) degree at the pioneering music education college, secured the coveted deal for his track No Differences. WaterBear has collaborated with Toolroom Records, creating the EMB course as the world’s first degree programme to be delivered alongside a record label, offering unrivalled opportunities for students.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on his experience Nev said: “During the first year of my degree I’d written a track called No Differences and it has now been signed to Toolroom Records, which is amazing because Toolroom is one of the biggest independent labels there is for house music. When this came up, the opportunity to do a degree in house music, to immerse yourself in house music, that alone was an appeal to do it. To make it fit around my job, life and everything else – I’m not going to say it’s easy, because it’s not – but then nothing in life that’s rewarding is easy.”

Miles Shackleton, Director at Toolroom Records commented, “I’m absolutely delighted for Nev that he’s got signed to Toolroom, which I know has been a long-term ambition for him. Since embarking on his degree programme with WaterBear, he has worked hard to craft his production skills, and is now making cutting-edge House music that’s getting played by some of the biggest DJs in the world. This is a direct result of the innovative educational partnership between Toolroom and WaterBear – allowing electronic music students to learn from inside the music industry.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Newman, Head of Electronic Music at WaterBear added, “Nev is a very switched on, talented and determined student who makes the most of his education and networking events. It’s great to see the Toolroom and WaterBear partnership bring real-world results such as this, nurturing students into music careers. I wish Nev all the best in his future with Toolroom and look forward to hearing future releases.”

As part of the Electronic Music & Business degree, students have help and guidance from Toolroom artists, in addition to detailed A&R feedback on their music from renowned professionals. They will work on real-life music marketing campaigns, and benefit from a whole host of added value, including learning events with the team at Toolroom HQ, exclusive sample packs and production tools, plus an invaluable black book of contacts. A truly unique opportunity to learning from inside the electronic music industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad