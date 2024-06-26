WaterBear Music Students to Perform at Glastonbury Festival 2024
In collaboration with the renowned Croissant Neuf Stage, WaterBear artists and crew will have the platform to showcase their talents and skills at one of the most iconic music festivals in the world. Students selected by the Croissant Neuf team will be lucky enough to perform on the Croissant Neuf Bandstand located in one of Glastonbury’s oldest and most famous fields, currently celebrating its 30th year, where Ed Sheeran first played at Glastonbury in 2011. Notably, this stage is known for its sustainability, with all the sound, backstage production office, and lighting run via solar energy from solar panels and a solar fire engine.
The WaterBear artists performing include a mixture of those studying across the college’s BA (Hons) and Master’s music degree courses including Theo Warrington (@theowarrington), Joanna and the Dropouts (@joannaandthedropouts), Izzie Derry (@izzie.derry), Josh Hazelden (@joshhazeldenmusic), Gateway Girl (@_gatewaygirl), Chloe Leigh (@chloeleighmusic) and Josh Roberts (@_joshrobertsmusic).
Joanna Jacobs of Joanna and the Dropouts, a garage rock retro pop band for fans of the B52’s and the Cramps, explains: “The chance to play at Glastonbury is a dream come true and I am excited for the opportunity. The acts I am looking forward to most are legends such as Cyndi Lauper and Avril Lavigne, as well as Skindred and Gossip.”
Alongside the performers, WaterBear student Lennon Moorhouse will be working as a crew member. Lennon, who currently works as a freelance live sound engineer and is training to become a lighting technician at Chalk in Brighton said: “The opportunity to work at Glastonbury Festival is awesome; it will support me in developing my career in live music. I’m excited for everything that I will learn, all the people I will meet, and also watching some amazing musicians perform, particularly King Krule, Jalen Ngonda, and Red Hot Chili Peppers.”
Brighton-based indie-folk singer-songwriter and WaterBear master's alumni Chloe Leigh shared her excitement about the upcoming performance: "I’m beyond grateful to have been invited to perform at the festival this year. As an independent artist, I’m always on the lookout for places to bring my new music to, and there’s no finer spot than the fields of Glastonbury. I’m currently working on a collection of tracks for my debut album, which blends folk with the flamenco sounds that I grew up with, and I can’t wait to play them at the Croissant Neuf Bandstand!"
Eve Massaad, Director of Marketing at WaterBear, comments: “We jumped at the chance for our students to perform at Glastonbury with the Croissant Neuf team. Alongside performance opportunities, our students will also be working in roles such as live production, sound engineering, and stage management, giving them invaluable work experience and networking opportunities to help propel their careers. We wish our students the best of luck at Glastonbury Festival 2024. Have a fantastic time, WaterBears!”
WaterBear offers BA (Hons) degree and master’s courses made for today’s musicians, artists and industry professionals. Its colleges are based in the heart of Brighton and Sheffield, two amazing UK cities with incredible musical roots and heritage. The college also has a range of online distance learning courses.
WaterBear is a College of Falmouth University, a pioneer in creative industries education, entrepreneurship and innovation. Run by musicians for musicians WaterBear is about smaller class sizes, flexible course delivery, bespoke one-to-one mentoring and exclusive work experience and career development opportunities.
Glastonbury is located on Worthy Farm, Pilton, Somerset, and is the largest greenfield music and performing arts festival in the world, featuring over 100 stages and a whopping 3,000 acts. Since its inception in 1970, the world has seen many changes, culturally, socially, and politically, not least within the music scene. A veritable kaleidoscope of sound and colour, Glastonbury has been a mainstay of summer in the UK for over 50 years.
