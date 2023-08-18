WaterBear Music Students to Take Centre Stage at Freshers Week in Brighton

Landmark music education college WaterBear, has unveiled the highly-anticipated line up for Freshers Week (18-22 September), a celebration of music and creativity to welcome the new 2023 cohort.

Landmark music education college WaterBear, has unveiled the highly-anticipated line up for Freshers Week (18-22 September), a celebration of music and creativity to welcome the new 2023 cohort.

WaterBear’s dedicated events team has worked tirelessly to collate a line-up of over 25 performances and events taking place across its two campuses in Brighton and Sheffield. Throughout the week-long event, the college is set to put students centre stage with the offer of coveted support slots in Brighton; new, and up and coming artists, will have the invaluable experience of performing alongside guests such as Brighton based alt-rock duo ARXX, Liverpudlian singer-songwriter and sci-fi enthusiast Zuzu, and the trio NOISY, a euphoric mix of dance, rap, drum’n’bass, and jungle from Worthing. There is also a slot available to support Grin and Bear It, a collective of WaterBear student artists and bands. Curated by BA Musician Alex Lemondis the line-up includes Polite Bureaux, Divorce Attorney, Frankie LG, Oh Ronni!, Octavian, Hode and Ink McKay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further acts include Libra Libra who’ll bring a chaotic blend of pop and punk, Milkshake with their old school R&B, alt-rock trio CLT DRP who will be spinning heads, and DJ punk collective Tokky Horror. During Freshers Week, WaterBear Brighton will also be hosting a live Q&A with Joe Talbot vocalist in the British rock band IDLES, who will share an insight into his experience in the industry. The events will take place at the WaterBear Venue, the college’s very own music facility on Brighton seafront which provides students with a space to run their own gigs and perform, also gaining first-hand experience of sound engineering, front of house and events alongside stagecraft.

Josh Hazelden BA (Hons) student - support for headliner Tigercub - Freshers Week 2022

Jodie Amos, Head of Events at WaterBear explains: “We are excited to offer six support slots in Sheffield and Brighton to students to really kick off the celebrations. Fresher’s Week is always lots of fun and there’ll be something for everyone. It is such a great opportunity for students to be able to perform alongside professional acts. Our students continuously blow us away with their talent and creativity, they are just amazing, and we’d love to choose them all.”

To find out more about the WaterBear Freshers Week, visit: https://waterbear.org.uk/freshers/waterbear-freshers-week-2023/

Students at WaterBear Brighton can look forward to beneficial experiences in the new term, with the WaterBear careers and industry team working to create a range of opportunities from performing at events and venues, interning at record labels and working at festivals, enabling students to build industry contacts and develop invaluable skills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WaterBear offers BA (Hons) degree and master’s courses made for today’s musicians, artists and industry professionals. The college has built an unrivalled reputation for its dedication to specialist one-to-one mentoring, focused class sizes, flexible course delivery and exclusive career development opportunities. WaterBear colleges are based in the heart of Brighton and Sheffield, and also offers a range of online distance learning courses too.

Students keen to find out more about the courses on offer at WaterBear Brighton or WaterBear Sheffield, or to enrol can visit:-

WaterBear Sheffield https://waterbear.org.uk/sheffield/