Wave Leisure Trust set to host free summer fun day featuring fun for all the family

Wave Leisure Trust’s annual summer fun day is set to make a return this September.

The whole community is invited to join in the event, to be held at owns Leisure Centre in Seaford.

On Sunday, September 2, the playing field at Downs Leisure Centre in Seaford will turn into an adventure playground of activity and fun between 10am and 4pm.

There will be free exercise classes to take part in, kids activities, food and drink stalls plus the opportunity to win free membership for a month.

Marcella Aldous-Brown, an area manager at Wave, said: “It’s our job to inspire active lifestyles and attract as many people as possible to improve their wellbeing, whether that’s physical, mental or emotional and the Fun Fest is about exactly that, showing anyone who turns up what we have on offer – and it’s free all day!”

Wave will be hosting Fun Fest at the end of a packed Summer schedule of activities for children during the Summer Holiday.

Fun Fest is free to members and non members and all are welcome.

To find out more about Fun Fest and Wave’s full programme of summer activities, visit the website, which can be found at www.waveleisure.co.uk.

Wave continually strives to be at the heart of the improvement of health and wellbeing within the community.

This event is another way for them to reach out and show local residents across East Sussex the array of activities, classes and group exercises they have on offer for all ages.