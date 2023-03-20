The Weald and Downland Living Museum has introduced new courses to its extensive 2023 learning programme as well as bringing pack popular courses from previous years.

Deborah Hodson, head of learning at the museum, said: “Nalbinding, quilting and traditional linocut printmaking are just some of the traditional skills we have on our 2023 courses list.

"The growing interest in the use of plants and herbs from our rural past as well as ancient cookery skills has also led to the introduction of four new herbal and cookery courses for this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are also bringing back popular courses such as leather belt and pouch making, letter carving and stumpwork.”

Courses in The Downland Gridshell

The learning programme at the Weald and Downland Living Museum ranges from one-day introductory experiences to more extensive courses that cover a wide variety of historical skills and trades – from caring for heavy horses, beekeeping and falconry to weaving, spinning and printmaking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those looking to gain a formal qualification, the museum also runs two MSc programmes in timber building conservation and building conservation.

Deborah said: “Lifelong learning and the promotion of endangered crafts and trades is a key element of the museum’s work to ensure they survive into the future.

"We are always amazed at the range of people who choose to come and learn with us, from skilled tradespeople looking to expand their knowledge in traditional building and conservation to those wanting to discover more about rural life in the past or acquire a new hobby. All are welcome.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All the fascinating courses on offer make use of the museum’s historic exhibit buildings and collection of artefacts as well as its inspiring landscape and regionality, giving course participants access to a unique learning environment.

Deborah added: “Our courses start from £55 per person and are taught by expert practitioners in their fields, who are enthusiastic about their craft and always generous in sharing their knowledge and skills. Whether you are looking for a new hobby or to learn a new skill, we have something for you.”

To find out more about the Weald and Downland Living Museum 2023 courses visit www.wealddown.co.uk/courses

Advertisement Hide Ad