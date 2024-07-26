Weald & Downland Living Museum host new summer scarecrow trail

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Weald & Downland Living Museum is excited to announce their new summer scarecrow trail, featuring unique scarecrow designs created by local schools and community groups.

The family-friendly trail forms part of the Museum’s popular programme of summer holiday activities and aims to help visitors explore the 40-acre site while learning about the history of rural farming.

The trail is a community collaboration spearheaded by the Museum’s Learning & Interpretation Team and features creative efforts from a range of local groups, including West Dean Primary School whose scarecrow design was inspired by their own students.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Museum volunteer, Helen Geddes, encouraged her local Singleton and East Dean WI group to take part. As the first Women's Institute group formed in England in 1915, their lady scarecrow comes complete with knitting, jam and a verse of ‘Jerusalem’.

Summer at Weald & Downland Living Museum

Other participating groups include Singleton Church's Youth Group with a scarecrow design themed around a Bible story and a music-inspired creation by the group of local musicians from Ecco Orchestra. Coultershaw Heritage Site also got involved to create a miller scarecrow, which will be situated at the Museum's own working watermill, originally from Lurgashall.

The Museum team came up with some of their own creations including a scarecrow inspired by Thomas Wells, a Yeoman farmer who once lived in Bayleaf Farmstead, the 15th century hall-house sited at the Museum.

Each of these contributions will be on display at the Museum over the summer holidays, showcasing the rich community involvement and creative spirit that brings the trail to life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hilary Cunningham, the Learning & Public Programming Manager at the Museum, shares the inspiration behind the project: “We wanted to focus on farming for our summer theme and thought it would be wonderful to have scarecrows placed around the Museum. But then I realised, how are we going to make them all? So, we decided to ask for help and it organically led to the local community getting involved.”

Summer Scarecrow Trail

In addition to the scarecrow trail, children can participate in scarecrow-making stations set up throughout the Museum during the summer holidays. These stations provide an opportunity for young visitors to create their own mini scarecrows. This is just one of many exciting activities taking place over the holidays.

Hilary comments: “We have lots planned this summer, with varying activities each week, including ‘have a go’ activities throughout the weekdays. Some of the activities include rag rugging, making corn dollies and candle rolling. We are also launching our new nature adventure bags, which are available to hire and use to explore a nature challenge.”

The Weald & Downland Living Museum invites everyone to visit this summer and take part in the scarecrow trail, along with various engaging activities designed to entertain and educate visitors of all ages.