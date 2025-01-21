Weald & Downland Living Museum promises immersive medieval experience

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Weald & Downland Living Museum welcomes the Black Knight Historical Living History Team for an immersive medieval experience from January 25-February 2.

Spokeswoman Rachel Soothill said: “The arrival of the historical re-enactment group will mark the beginning of the Museum's Ritual Year celebrations for 2025, which includes Candlemas.

“From cooking, sleeping, cleaning and working, the Black Knight Historical Living History Team will take up residence at the Museum to provide an immersive glimpse into medieval life during the long winter months.

“Based around the Museum’s North Cray Medieval House, visitors can step back in time to see the daily lives of 15th-century villagers with demonstrations and activities including: repairs and maintenance of clothing, tools and household items including clothes, shoes, furniture, hangings, tools, and military equipment; crafting and textiles including clothes making, embroidery, weaving, spinning, and oiled/waxed linen shutters; candle dipping, soap crafting, rushlight making and ink making; outdoor activities and woodwork, including basketry, willow work, broom making and net craftsmanship; food preparation and butchery demonstrations; religious devotions and record keeping; and historical pastimes such as archery, games, music and readings.

“The historical group’s time at the Museum will culminate with the Feast of Candlemas on Sunday, February 2, which marks the celebration of Christ as the light of the world. Part of the Ritual Year calendar, visitors will get the chance to see the Museum’s team carry out preparations at Bayleaf Farmstead while learning more about the traditions associated with this historically significant day.

“The Ritual Year is a theme that runs throughout the Museum’s interpretation programme, looking at the celebrations, festivals and traditions of the past and exploring how they have changed over time. From Twelfth Night and Easter to Midsummer, Lammas and Allhallowtide, there is a range of fascinating demonstrations that take place in the historic buildings to mark these culturally important dates throughout the year.”

Aaron Baker, domestic life interpreter at the Museum, said: “We are excited to welcome Black Knight Historical Living History Team to the Museum. Bringing together our own interpretation activity with the Black Knight Historical team in the setting of the Museum, this will be a truly unique and immersive experience to showcase how 15th century folk may have lived, worked and survived in the depths of the long winter months whilst looking forward to warmer times and the arrival of spring.”