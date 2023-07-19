NationalWorldTV
Weald on the Field – music line up and sponsorship opportunities

The fabulous Weald on the Field event is taking place on Luxford Field, Uckfield on Saturday August 12 from 11am until 7pm. The free event is fun for all the family with local artisan crafts and food, street food, and pop-up bars. Add to that children’s entertainment and live music from local bands and you have a great day out for all the family.
By Tracy AtchisonContributor
Published 19th Jul 2023, 11:09 BST
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 11:12 BST

The music line-up

The live music begins at 12noon and we have a very talented line up which should offer something for everyone to get their feet moving. Headlining the event this year is The Kavemen – they topped the Hastings Beer & Music Festival stage in 2022, and are regularly seen performing at venues across East Sussex with a wide mix of cover songs from rock and roll to a little bit of pop and snap in the mix. They will make sure your hands clap and your feet tap!

The full line-up is as follows:

The KavemenThe Kavemen
12:00 The Management Duo13:00 Pentacle Drummers13:30 Midnight Cannonball14:30 Pentacle Drummers15:00 Dynamite16:30 All Their Kings Fall18:00 The Kavemen

An event definitely not to be missed!

Sponsorship Opportunities

There are still a number of sponsorship opportunities available for this high-profile event. Contact Holly at [email protected] for more details.

