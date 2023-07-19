Weald on the Field – music line up and sponsorship opportunities

The live music begins at 12noon and we have a very talented line up which should offer something for everyone to get their feet moving. Headlining the event this year is The Kavemen – they topped the Hastings Beer & Music Festival stage in 2022, and are regularly seen performing at venues across East Sussex with a wide mix of cover songs from rock and roll to a little bit of pop and snap in the mix. They will make sure your hands clap and your feet tap!