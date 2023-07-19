Weald on the Field – music line up and sponsorship opportunities

The music line-up
The live music begins at 12noon and we have a very talented line up which should offer something for everyone to get their feet moving. Headlining the event this year is The Kavemen – they topped the Hastings Beer & Music Festival stage in 2022, and are regularly seen performing at venues across East Sussex with a wide mix of cover songs from rock and roll to a little bit of pop and snap in the mix. They will make sure your hands clap and your feet tap!
The full line-up is as follows:
12:00 The Management Duo13:00 Pentacle Drummers13:30 Midnight Cannonball14:30 Pentacle Drummers15:00 Dynamite16:30 All Their Kings Fall18:00 The Kavemen
An event definitely not to be missed!
Sponsorship Opportunities
There are still a number of sponsorship opportunities available for this high-profile event. Contact Holly at [email protected] for more details.