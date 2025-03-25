Wealden chair is trekking the iconic Camino De Santiago to raise money for Hospice in the Weald

Chair of Wealden District Council, Jessika Hulbert is taking part in a trek along part of the iconic Camino De Santiago to raise money for Hospice in the Weald.

Taking place from 30 April to 4 May 2025 and organised by Global Adventures, the voyage aims to raise vital funds for the Hospice in the Weald, a charity renowned for its dedication to providing palliative care to those facing terminal illnesses.

Hospice in the Weald is a local charity providing essential palliative care and support to patients and their loved ones in Kent and East Sussex. Their services are available free of charge and focus on holistic care, addressing not just physical symptoms but also psychological, social, and spiritual needs.

The hospice also emphasises its support extends beyond end-of-life care, ensuring that anyone impacted by terminal illness, including friends and family, can access the assistance they need. The charity relies on donations and fundraising to continue its work.

Camino De Santiago

Cllr Hulbert said: " As a person approaches the end of life the care given to them, as well as their families, is vitally important both to enable an end of life that is supported and held by professionals, but also that their families are cared for, which so many benefit from in multiple ways.

The Hospice model has a proven system of improving the lives of those who remain after the death of a loved one. Thank you so much for your support, it means so much.”

Hospice in the Weald has its main hospice at Pembury just over the Kent border. It has a Care Quality Commission 'Outstanding' report. It operates 25 charity shops around East Sussex and Kent including Heathfield, Ma\yfield, Crowborough and Wadhurst. It also has a sister Cottage Hospice in Five Ashes.

The Camino de Santiago or Way of St James is a network of ancient pilgrim routes across Europe culminating in the cathedral of Santiago

de Compostela in Northwest Spain where the tomb of the apostle, St James is believe to be located. It has been a major pilgrimage route and destination for centuries with roots in the Middle Ages.

