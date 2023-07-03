Wealden Crematorium donate £12,000 to Chestnut Tree House

Photo: (L-R) Martin from Chestnut Tree House, Cllr Williams and Shaun Peters, manager of Wealden Cre

The children’s hospice, which first opened in November 2003, provides care and support for children and young people with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions, and their families, in East and West Sussex and South East Hampshire.

The cheque has been donated to Chestnut Tree House through a national scheme run by the Institute of Cemetery and Crematorium Management, of which Wealden is a member and, sees recycling of metals following a cremation with the written consent of each bereaved family. The metals are recycled through the scheme with proceeds shared between its members to donate to their chosen charity.

Martin Styring, Fundraiser at Chestnut Tree House said: “On behalf of Chestnut Tree House, I’d like to say a huge thank you for this generous donation. We need to raise around £10,000 every day to provide vital hospice care services, so this money really will make a difference and help us to ensure that children and families get all the care and support they need – whether that is splashing around in our hydrotherapy pool, relaxing in the multisensory room, or receiving counselling and emotional support.”

Councillor Kelvin Williams, part of the ‘Alliance for Wealden’, Liberal Democrats Councillor for Uckfield East and portfolio holder for Public Health and Asset Management, said, “I am thrilled to have been able to present this cheque to Chestnut Tree House. We choose this charity because of the amazing and vital care they give to the children and support offered to the families of the children.”