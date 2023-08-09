Wealden Crematorium open day

Following on from the success of last year’s open day, another one will be held on the 16 August between 11am-3pm. The friendly crematorium staff will be offering guided tours to go behind-the-curtain and demystify the cremation process – everyone is welcome.

The crematorium has held over 4,000 cremations since the opening in 2019 and has the largest ceremony hall in the local area which can seat more than 120 people. It has car parking spaces for 160 vehicles to give the most stress-free experience possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The state-of-the-art crematorium recently received the Highly Commended Award from the Sussex Heritage Trust in the landscape and gardens category, and have further donated £12,000 to Chestnut Tree House, a children’s charity in Sussex. The donation was funded through the ICCM Metals Recycling Scheme, which, with written consent, allows bereaved families to donate metals after a cremation.

Councillor Kelvin Williams, part of the ‘Alliance for Wealden’, Liberal Democrat councillor for Uckfield East and lead councillor for Public Health and Asset Management, said, “I am really pleased to hear that Wealden Crematorium is hosting another open day. I would encourage residents and organisations across Sussex to attend, and to understand the process of what happens and ask questions, which might normally seem taboo.”