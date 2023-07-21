Wealden Crematorium receives award for gardens from Sussex Heritage Trust

Sussex Heritage Trust is a registered charity established in 1977 to preserve, improve and encourage the appreciation of the architectural and natural landscape of Sussex.

The state-of-the-art facility, located just outside of Horam, was nominated for The Landscape & Gardens Award – which celebrates reclamation or improvement in an urban or rural environment.

Unfortunately, Wealden Crematorium missed out on winning the award for 2023, but received the Highly Commended Award from the Sussex Heritage Trust for the newly planted woodland and greenery, ornamental species of trees and a range of planted beds.

A council spokesperson said, “The crematorium gives a sense of peace and tranquillity, which comes from the picturesque gardens and green spaces that surround the building.

“The gardens have been carefully thought out with our gardeners and officers working hard all year round to tend to the gardens, making sure that they are flourishing and bright for visitors.”