Wealden moves towards signing a new lease for Uckfield Leisure Centre

Cabinet has recommended that Wealden District Council enters into a lease and contract at Uckfield Leisure Centre.
By Annemarie FieldContributor
Published 14th Jul 2023, 11:23 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 11:24 BST

East Sussex County Council (ESCC) currently leases the leisure centre to the district council which was set to expire on July 17, 2023.

In March 2023, a public consultation conducted by ESCC, went live to give residents their chance to comment on the future of the leisure centre. The consultation received more than 3,000 responses helping all parties to address how the facility can continue to be operated.

A Full Council motion was passed for the council officers to investigate all opportunities to save the leisure centre. The new lease will implement new working arrangements to also include exploring investment opportunities to deliver greater energy efficiency measures and reducing potential overall operating costs.

A council spokesperson said, “We have been able to work together to save the leisure centre. Providing the opportunity for everyone to exercise safely is important.

“Annual attendance at Uckfield Leisure (in 2022/23) was 175,661, with around 680 members of the centre, and the Learn to Swim programme has 866 participants enrolled. We look forward to building on these numbers, so it is fantastic that we can provide continued use of services to residents in Wealden.”

Related topics:WealdenEast Sussex County Council