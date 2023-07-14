Wealden moves towards signing a new lease for Uckfield Leisure Centre

Cabinet has recommended that Wealden District Council enters into a lease and contract at Uckfield Leisure Centre.

East Sussex County Council (ESCC) currently leases the leisure centre to the district council which was set to expire on July 17, 2023.

In March 2023, a public consultation conducted by ESCC, went live to give residents their chance to comment on the future of the leisure centre. The consultation received more than 3,000 responses helping all parties to address how the facility can continue to be operated.

A Full Council motion was passed for the council officers to investigate all opportunities to save the leisure centre. The new lease will implement new working arrangements to also include exploring investment opportunities to deliver greater energy efficiency measures and reducing potential overall operating costs.

A council spokesperson said, “We have been able to work together to save the leisure centre. Providing the opportunity for everyone to exercise safely is important.