Wealden MP wins Parliamentary ‘Unsung Hero’ award

Wealden MP Nus Ghani was presented with the ‘Unsung Hero’ award at the GovNet Alternative Parliamentary Awards for MPs and Peers, having been nominated by colleagues from all political parties.

The other award winners were: The Rt Hon Michael Gove MP (Comeback of the Year) and Chris Bryant MP (Wit of the Year).

Nus Ghani's award depicts her with Winnie the Pooh, who 'lives' in her Wealden constituency

Ms Ghani received her award in recognition of her hard work campaigning in 2017 on behalf of vulnerable people who struggle to have their voice heard.

The award particularly recognised the national enquiry that Ms Ghani chaired with Barnardo’s into harmful sexual behaviour among children and child sexual abuse and grooming.

Also her long-running efforts to try to get the International community to reach an agreement on how to prosecute and investigate Daesh, her work on tackling domestic violence in all communities and her campaign to tackle social media platforms on hate crime and extremist content.

In the presentation speech, Ms Ghani was also commended for her dedication and for being an MP who ‘speaks human’.

She said: “I was incredibly flattered that my Parliamentary colleagues chose to award me in this way. There are many unsung heroes working in Parliament on campaigns that get little coverage in the media but have huge impact on the lives of the most vulnerable people in our constituencies.

“One of the privileges of being a Member of Parliament is being able to champion causes and influence policy in areas that some consider too difficult.

“The award itself is great fun, taking the form of a cartoon of me in the Ashdown Forest alongside Winnie the Pooh who resides in my constituency, Wealden. I thank my colleagues for their support and look forward to another year of working on campaigns that have such positive impact.”