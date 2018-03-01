WEATHER CHAOS: SCFL teams can call off games early - but must follow steps

Southern Combination League teams have been told they don't have to wait until Saturday to call off games - but they have been warned there are still procedures to follow.

A statement from the SCFL that has gone out to clubs and match officials said: "SCFL are mindful that with the current severe weather – it is most unlikely that many games will be played this weekend.

"Consequently for this weekend only we are relaxing the requirement for a pitch inspection to be carried out on Saturday morning. Where there is little or no chance of playing we will allow clubs the option to postpone games on Friday, however, clubs MUST consult with their opposition and the match referee first before making any such decision.

"If, however, you feel that your club might be able to complete your fixture then speak to your opponents and referee. Once a decision has been made you must notify the SCFL fixtures secretary before any announcements are made public so that the league website can be updated.

"As per league rules premier and division-one clubs will be required to re-arrange the lost fixture within seven days and to be played within the next 42 days."