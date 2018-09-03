Weather: Cloudy but dry week expected in Sussex

A mostly cloudy and dry week is expected in Sussex.

Highs of up to 22 degrees are predicted between 3pm and 6pm today and tomorrow, but that is set to drop to as low as 17 degrees by Friday.

A mostly cloudy day is expected in Sussex today and Wednesday, whilst it is predicted that the rest of the week will be partially cloudy.

Dry skies are expected to remain for the most part of the week, with the exceptions of scattered showers on Saturday.

A mostly sunny day is expected on Friday in East Sussex.

Highs of 19 degrees are predicted over a partially cloudy weekend.