A mostly bright and sunny day is forecast for Sussex today (Friday, October 19).

The Met Office said any mist and fog should clear during the morning, making way for a generally dry and bright day.

The maximum temperature is expected to be 17°C.

Tonight it will be dry throughout the night with long clear spells and light winds, the Met Office said.

But it will also be chilly with mist and fog patches developing in some areas, with a minimum temperature of 3°C.