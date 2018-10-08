Weather for Sussex, Monday, October 8

After a chilly start, today (Monday, October 8) is expected to be dry with sunny spells across Sussex.

The Met Office says there will be variable amounts of cloud but it will be generally bright and mild.

The best of the sunshine is expected to be later this morning, with a maximum temperature of 17°C.

Tonight will be mainly cloudy at first with occasional clear spells, most likely later in the night.

The Met Office added rural mist and fog patches will form.

The minimum temperature is expected to be 5°C.